Absent Friends event celebrating the lives of those lost during the coronavirus pandemic deemed a 'success'

An event held to celebrate the lives of loved ones lost throughout the pandemic was deemed a success by organisers as it raised money for Macmillan nurses.

The event, named ‘Absent Friends’, was set up so people could celebrate their loved ones who didn’t receive proper send-offs due to coronavirus restrictions.

The celebration event, which took place at Hebburn Iona Social Club, was a sell out. It included entertainment from MC and local comedian Mr Terry Joyce. There was music from Twilight Zone, Shamrock Street, the Campbell Brothers and the vocalist, Ms Sarah Kemp; topped by an emotional performance by Alan Armstrong and Mr Peter McKenna.

Ged Campbell, who helped organised the event, said: “The Absent Friends event was a great success, the day definitely brought the community together and we raised in excess of £2,000 with all monies going to Macmillan nurses.”

Ged sadly lost his wife, Rita, aged 63, in October 2020 after a short illness and the event allowed him and others to celebrate those no longer with us without any restrictions in place.

He added: “Much appreciation to those who give their time and performed on the day. Also massive thanks to Danny Chambers and his family as well as Ged Barker, Matty McElhatton and Terry Joyce. Not forgetting all those who attended and supported the event. I am certain that the Absent Friends who’s lives we were celebrating would have been impressed by the day and the love shown.”

The event raised a total of £2,177 which was presented to Macmillan nurses.

