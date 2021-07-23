Adorable South Shields tots graduate from nursery after 'tough 18 months'

Nurserytime Kindergarten on Beach Road gave the sweetest send-off imaginable for 24 of its children by holding a graduation celebration to mark the occasion.

Youngsters aged just three and four wore tiny versions of the traditional graduation caps for the event which took place at North Marine park on Wednesday, July 21.

Parents were invited to watch their little ones have their all-important moment on the podium before enjoying a party with their fellow graduates.

Children from Nurserytime Kindergarten in South Shields enjoyed a graduation celebration at North Marine Park.

Nurserytime manager, Helen Coulson said: "Due to Covid-19 all celebrations were somewhat restricted however, in line with Government guidance the staff at the private nursery felt that they could not let the occasion pass by without giving their graduates the celebration they deserve.

"After a tough 18 months, they felt that their much-loved and soon to be much-missed graduates could suitably mark this occasion in their very own community garden space at North Marine Park.

"They teamed up with the South Tyneside events team and together with Jade Ridley, parks officer for South Tyneside, they planned an unforgettable occasion for the children.”

Children also enjoyed a football session with South Shields Football Club Foundation on the day and parents received photographs, videos and gifts as a memento.

Nurserytime Kindergarten youngsters wore traditional caps during the graduation ceremony.

Catherine Barrow, Nurserytime area manager, said: “We are very proud of how all our team have dealt with the current pandemic and how they have still managed to ensure our children receive the celebration they deserve.

"The children and practitioners have certainly done us proud."