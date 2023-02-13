"It's not just about having clients along and having a chat, my family and parents come along so it's great for that. It's a community club rather than just a football club, that's the important thing."Craig's son Finn lives with DiGeorge syndrome, a condition caused by a chromosome deletion. Finn has autism, ADHD and Tourette's, as well as major heart issues.His dad describes the youngster as a 'little legend'. Craig said: "He's gregarious, fun-loving and cheeky as 11-year-olds are. He's unbelievably loving, I'm probably biased, but he's one of those children who genuinely doesn't have a bad bone in his body. He lights up a room and is someone everyone gets on with."Finn had to undergo open heart surgery at just 10 months old and was back in intensive care earlier this year after an infection in what Craig described as "the worst week of my life".Whilst in hospital, the family were supported by South Shields Football Club, which Craig has shared great thanks for. He said: "When I took up the box I expected it to be a corporate thing. What it's actually turned out to be is that I'm friends with some of the directors, and the staff all know us by name."I know it's a smaller football club, but the directors go out of their way to come and have a chat with you, it goes out of their corporate responsibility. They want to get to know you and how they can help you and your family."They've been absolutely amazing. It's not just me they do it for, they become friends with people in the stands as well as the corporate areas too."Whilst in the hospital, Finn received a video message from manager Kevin Phillips and the club stayed in contact with Craig, asking to let them know when the family would be back at the 1st Cloud Arena.Before the fixture against Lancaster City last Saturday, Craig got a message asking him to turn up a little earlier than usual. He said: "They said to make sure you're here at half past one. We arrived and Kevin Phillips was there."I didn't have to ask, it was all arranged in the background. Kevin and Jordan Hunter [S Shields player] hung around for 10 minutes before the game, answered some questions and took some photos."It was going the extra mile to make a sick kid happy - and my dad did a bit of hero worship too!"