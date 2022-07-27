‘Adult gaming centre’ which took over former Tui travel agent in South Shields bids for 24-hour opening

The original bid had though permission for 24-hour opening, but this was rejected by council planners after Northumbria Police raised concerns.

MERKUR Slots, in South Shields, is seeking longer opening hours

Officers feared the premises becoming a “focal point for the street community” and approved opening hours were instead set at 8am to midnight, Monday to Sunday, to support the “prevention of crime and disorder in the local area”.

Earlier this month, however, Merkur Slots Ltd (UK) lodged a new application with the borough’s planning department asking for this condition to be “removed” to extend opening hours to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A covering letter submitted on behalf of the firm states midnight is a “very early closing time for a leisure use that relies on evening / night-time trade”.

The adult gaming centre in was originally granted permission to open from 8am to midnight.

The supporting planning statement adds: “The amendment sought will enable one of Merkur Slot’s key customer base to benefit from the offer and service provided by the adult gaming centre.

“The evening / late-night customer base is predominantly shift workers looking to relax after evening shifts.”

The covering letter claimed assessments had shown there would be no “harmful impacts” on surrounding area.

It also states Merkur adult gaming centres are “well-run premises, that do not attract and/or generate noise impacts and disturbance” and that no noise complaints have been made since the King Street centre opened in 2021.

Picture from 2019, before the Tui branch and neighbouring H Samuel closed.

In addition, planning documents confirm a member of staff would be “available at all times to ensure customers respect the surrounding amenities of residents”.

A decision on the planning application for 24-hour opening hours will be made following a council consultation.