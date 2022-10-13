News you can trust since 1849
Age Concern in South Tyneside launches annual shoe box appeal - here's how to help, and what to include

Age Concern is encouraging the public to get involved with its annual Christmas shoe box appeal for the elderly.

By Hayley Lovely
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 10:51am

The South Tyneside branch has launched its annual appeal which sees elderly people who wouldn’t normally receive a gift or struggle financially receive a shoe box of goodies.

Staff go out to deliver the presents to elderly people and children from primary schools also make Christmas cards are sent out with the shoe boxes. A list of resources and support services are also sent with the package in case the recipients need any support over the Christmas and New Year period.

Ideas of what to put in the shoe box include:

Lauren Hunter and Emma Whitelock, ACTS staff members with last year's shoe boxes

:: Toiletries

:: Hat, scarf and gloves

:: Craft pack or puzzles

:: Chocolate and sweets

:: Non-perishable foods and Christmas treats such as biscuits and Christmas pudding

When creating a shoe box wrap the lid and box separately so a Christmas card from a local primary school can be added and close the lid with a rubber band, do not tape it down. Attach a slip to the box to indicate if the gift is for a man, woman or unisex.

A spokesperson for Age Concern Tyneside South said: “Receiving an Christmas shoe box brings so much joy to those who don’t normally receive any gifts or are struggling financially. It shows people that they live in a community who care, especially for those are lonely, isolated or just not able to get out and about.”

All boxes should be dropped off to Age Concern Tyneside South at 29 Beach Road, South Shields by 12pm on Saturday, 10 December.

