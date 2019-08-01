Alan Shearer and Clare Balding praise South Tyneside fundraisers who took on Three Peak challenge
Alan Shearer is one of several celebrities to send messages of congratulations to a team of 20 South Tyneside fundraisers who took on an epic challenge for charity.
Famous faces including Alan Shearer, Clare Balding, and football manager, Lee Clark sent messages of praise to the group after they raised more than £5,000 by completing the gruelling three peak challenge.
The climbers scaled the three highest peaks in Wales, England and Scotland within three days, from June 20 - 23, to raise money for Odd Socks Foundation, The Charlie and Carter Cookson Foundation, and Involve Sports Coaching, which provides sporting activities for disadvantaged young people.
In a presentation evening on July 19 at the Iona Club in Hebburn, the group were awarded medals for their achievement and treated to video messages from the stars.
Alan Shearer wished them a “huge congratulations”, Clare Balding said they had done a “brilliant job”, while singer Geoff Mull praised their “hard work and determination” and Emmerdale actress Chelsea Halfpenny commented on their bravery.
Sarah Cookson, of the Charlie and Carter Cookson Foundation also gave a speech at the event, which was sponsored by Hebburn takeaway The Balti Masters, who provided free food.
The challenge and presentation evening were organised by Odd Socks founders, Nichola Winthrop and Lynsey Baxter.
“We just wanted to give them a night to celebrate their achievements,” said Nichola. “It was a real community effort, we couldn’t have done it without the help of all the businesses in Hebburn.”
Brian Stewart, Managing Director of Involve said of the challenge: “It was gruelling, but the camaraderie and support was amazing.
“When I set up Involve my dream was to be able to provide summer clubs for kids that couldn’t afford it, this year we are one step closer, because we did the three peaks.”
Kayleigh Price, who took part to raise money for the Charlie and Carter Cookson Foundation added: “The whole experience was amazing, I couldn’t have asked for a better group to do it with.
“The Charlie and Carter Cookson Foundation has a place in my heart, what they do for all those families is amazing, so I’m over the moon to be able to raise so much.”