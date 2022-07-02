The Lakeshore Railroad welcomed visitors to hop on board the coal-driven train in South Marine Park this weekend (July 2 - 3) as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

From 10.30am on Saturday and Sunday, those of all ages were invited take in the sights of South Shields on a short train ride around the park.

The railway began in the early 1970s as an idea from engineers and enthusiasts Jack Wakefield and Don Proudlock, along with the third founder, Micheal Henderson who still owns the railway today.

Lakeshore Railroad was first opened in the 1970s - and it remains a popular attraction with families across South Tyneside and the wider region.

The railway is the last public steam-hauled working railway of the 9 ½ inch gauge to be found anywhere in the country – take a look at our video above for an insight on what to expect on the mini locomotive.