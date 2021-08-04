Line of Duty actor Vicky McClure is calling on people to take part in the 2021 Memory Walk as the event returns to South Tyneside

Many of those taking part had their own personal stories of how they were touched by the condition, which affects 850,000 people in the UK and their families.

Now, with covid restrictions lifted, the Memory Walk series is returning for 2021 and South Shields is one of 20 locations to host an event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alzheimer Society's Memory Walkers set off from Bents Park, South Shields, in 2019

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure, who is an Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, urged people in the borough to sign up for the event and do their bit to support those suffering from dementia.

"Over a year since the pandemic began, people with dementia in South Tyneside are still bearing the brunt of coronavirus,” she said.

“For over a decade, I have joined thousands of Alzheimer’s Society fundraisers who lace up their boots each autumn to complete a Memory Walk in support of those living with dementia and their families.

Alzheimer Society's Memory Walkers set off from Bents Park, South Shields in 2019

“Last year, while we couldn't walk together in person, I was determined that the circumstances wouldn't prevent me and my family from walking in memory of my nana, and I was in awe of the sheer number of people who also stepped onto their local streets to raise vital funds for the charity.

“This year, I am delighted to say that people can again unite at 20 locations across the UK, including South Shields, to create new memories together and support the 850,000 people in the UK who are currently living with dementia.”

The South Tyneside leg of the Memory Walk will take place which will take place on October 9 at Bents Park from 10am.

There are two distances to choose from, 1.5km or 7km, and registration is free.

Emmerdale actor John Middleton starts the Alzheimer Society's Memory Walkers from Bents Park, South Shields, in 2019

Vicky said: “Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Connect support services have been used over 5.5million times since the pandemic began.

“Sign up for free now at memorywalk.org.uk and with every step, you’ll help change the lives of people affected by dementia who need us now more than ever.”

The Alzheimer's Society provides information and support, funds research, campaigns to improve care and aims to create lasting change for people affected by dementia in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.