Thousands of beacons were lit across the UK and Commonwealth as part of events to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen’s 70-year reign.
And the event in South Shield s came at the end of Thursday, June 2 – the first day of a four-day bank holiday weekend to celebrate the milestone.
The Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee; and playing a part in the occasion’s events is a chance to be part of history.
Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay, lit the main beacon on the Lawe Top after the flame made its journey along a flotilla of boats on the River Tyne.
As celebrations continue for families across the borough and beyond, here is a selection of pictures from the event.
Thanks to Craig Leng, Tim Richardson and Tyler’s Mission 2018 for the photographs.