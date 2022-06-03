Thousands of beacons were lit across the UK and Commonwealth as part of events to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen’s 70-year reign.

And the event in South Shield s came at the end of Thursday, June 2 – the first day of a four-day bank holiday weekend to celebrate the milestone.

The Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee; and playing a part in the occasion’s events is a chance to be part of history.

Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay, lit the main beacon on the Lawe Top after the flame made its journey along a flotilla of boats on the River Tyne.

As celebrations continue for families across the borough and beyond, here is a selection of pictures from the event.

Thanks to Craig Leng, Tim Richardson and Tyler’s Mission 2018 for the photographs.

1. Flying the flag Red, white and blue colours out in force to celebrate the lighting of the beacon.

2. Procession TS Collingwood Sea Cadets carry the flame to be handed to veteran Joe Smith Bailes to light the first of two beacons in South Shields.

3. Flame Playing a part in historic Jubilee celebrations.

4. Bank holiday Spectators watch on as the first beacon is lit at The Eye.