Amazon announces 1000 new UK apprenticeships to kick off National Apprenticeship Week

To kick off National Apprenticeship Week (February 10-16), the world leading brand Amazon has annoucned 1000 new apprenticeship roles across the UK.

What sort of roles are Amazon offering?

The Amazon apprenticeship programme, recognised as one of the UK's top apprenticeship schemes by the Government’s Department for Education, will offer a wide range of opportunities across the country in Amazon businesses including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video, and Amazon Devices and Services.

Recruitment is now underway across more than 40 different programmes, including data science and cyber security, HR, marketing, engineering, health and safety, and warehouse operations.

The majority of courses now also include generative AI training, and this year, Amazon is also launching new programmes including creative industries production, data centre operations, and facilities operations.

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can also take advantage of the Amazon Supported Internship programme.

Launched in 2021, the initiative combines classroom learning with practical work experience; helping interns develop essential skills in English, Maths, and CV writing, while gaining hands-on experience across three operational job functions.

Amazon has announced 1000 new apprenticeship roles across the UK. Credit: Amazon | Amazon

What’s the pay?

Pay at Amazon starts from £13.50 or £14.50 per hour depending on location, equating to between £28,000 and £30,000 annually.

Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount.

Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of a company pension plan.

How can I apply?

Applications are now open for Amazon’s apprenticeship programme.

For more information, visit: www.amazonapprenticeships.co.uk

How succesful has the Apprentice scheme been so far?

Since the launch of the Amazon Apprenticeship programme in 2013, Amazon has offered 7,000 apprenticeships in the UK.

There are currently around 2,000 apprentices in the programme, making it one of the largest and broadest apprenticeship schemes in the UK.

Since 2021, Amazon has committed £11 million supporting 650 small and medium-sized businesses, third sector organisations, and public sector bodies including the NHS with more than 1,000 apprenticeships.

This is through the apprenticeship levy transfer scheme, across a wide range of schemes including adult care, data, dental nurses and broadcast production assistants.

What has Amazon said about the new roles?

John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon said: "Apprenticeships have been a big focus for Amazon for over a decade, and we're excited to continue creating opportunities for people to start and grow their careers through the announcement of 1,000 new UK apprenticeships in 2025.

"The Amazon Apprenticeship programme is perfect for people of all ages who are either taking their first step on the career ladder, or for those who want to pursue a new path. This is one of the many ways we continue to create opportunities for people inside and outside Amazon to learn new skills and gain new qualifications."

What do Amazon apprenticeships say the experience is really like?

Ellie Doran from Preston graduated from the Amazon Apprenticeship programme in 2024 with a Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship from Manchester Metropolitan University and she is sharing her story to encourage others to consider an apprenticeship.

Ellie now works as a shift manager in delivery operations at the Amazon delivery station in Bolton but before joining Amazon, Ellie worked in hospitality and then went travelling but whilst volunteering in Kenya, the pandemic began and she had to return to the UK.

Ellie Doran from Preston is encouraging others to sign up for the Amazon apprenticeship programme. Credit: Amazon | Amazon

So how did Ellie get involved with Amazon?

When Ellie came home, she was looking for a temporary role and joined the team at the Amazon delivery station in Preston but she when she saw that the Amazon Apprenticeship programme also offered degree apprenticeships, she decided to sign up.

“My first role at Amazon was something I thought I’d do for six months and then move on from,” she said. “However, I quickly settled at the company and started to see many different development pathways that interested me – particularly the Amazon Apprenticeship programme. The opportunity to get a degree from Manchester Met while working at Amazon was the perfect fit for me, so I applied and got a place on the programme.”

Explaining further what attracted her to the Amazon Apprenticeship programme, Ellie added: “When I saw the advert for the apprenticeship, I noticed similarities between the degree learning and some of the tasks I was already doing in my early days of working at Amazon,”

“Then, during the assessment day for the apprenticeship, I learned more about the roles the apprenticeship could open me up to and I was interested in all of the possibilities it offered. The chance to work alongside people who have experience in the job you want to do was also a factor for me – getting access to that experience is a big benefit,” she said.

What are the key things Ellie learned during her three-year course?

Ellie said: “I really enjoyed learning how to support and grow a team. Supporting our team links back to everything we do at Amazon and that was a highlight for me. I also enjoyed learning about supply chain and logistics. Amazon is a logistics business and getting that unique insight through my degree apprenticeship was something I was interested to learn.”

What advice Ellie offers when people ask her if they should do an apprenticeship?

Ellie said: “I get asked this question a lot. Do it! You get qualifications, you don’t take on any debt as your degree is funded, and you get hands-on experience in the job and industry that you want to work in. There’s nothing to lose by doing an apprenticeship – you can only gain – so do it.”

Finally, what is Ellie’s favourite thing about her job?

She replied: “No two days are ever the same. There are endless opportunities to learn, grow and develop. You can re-train, upskill, move to a different site – there are so many possibilities working at Amazon. I don’t know many other companies where you can start as a temporary employee like I did and move on to a degree apprenticeship programme. It’s fantastic.”