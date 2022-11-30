Ambulance workers set to strike before Christmas as almost 750 North East workers vote for action
Almost 750 ambulance workers have voted to strike across the North East as paramedics, call handlers and other staff backed a walkout over an ongoing pay dispute with the government, with around 10,000 set to strike across the UK.
Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff are set to walk out in strike across the North East, over a pay dispute.
Workers voted to strike over the Government’s imposed 4 per cent pay award, which they say is a real terms pay cut.
The GMB union will now meet with reps in the coming days to discuss potential strike dates before Christmas.
Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, believes something must be done or the ambulance service faces collapse, She said:
“Ambulance workers – like other NHS workers – are on their knees.
“Demoralised and downtrodden, they’ve faced twelve years Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, fought on the frontline of a global pandemic and now face the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.
“No one in the NHS takes strike action lightly – today shows just how desperate they are.
“This is as much about unsafe staffing levels and patient safety as it is about pay. A third of GMB ambulance workers think delays they’ve been involved with have led to the death of a patient.
“Something has to change or the service as we know it will collapse.
“GMB calls on the Government to avoid a Winter of NHS strikes by negotiating a pay award that these workers deserve.”