Annual sleep-out event aims to raise funds for charities helping others in the North East

The annual sleep out will see a group of people come together to ‘sleep rough’ to learn for themselves how some of the region’s most vulnerable people live day-today, while also raising funds for charities which are making a difference in the community.

The sleep out, which is now in its fourth year, is organised by Hebburn Helps co-founder Angie Comerford, who brings together members of the community to raise money for good causes.

The three charities that will benefit from funds raised from this year’s event are Destiny Streetworx, Embells Community Support and Vinnies @ St Vincent’s Centre.

Previous sleep out event

Destiny Streetworx work on the streets to provide help and support for homeless people; Embells Community Support based in Gateshead and Vinnies @ St Vincent’s Centre in Newcastle, both of which work to support individuals and families by providing them food parcels, clothing and welfare support.

Angie said previous events had raised thousands to help others – and, while they gave a very small taste of the experience of sleeping rough, it is nothing compared to the hardship endured by those who endure such a bitterly tough life.

"The last few sleep outs have raised a couple of grand to help these organisations which is so important to get involved. It is only a case for sleeping out for one night, it’s a little bit chilly but it is nothing compared to what homeless people have to do,” she said.

"Huge thanks to everyone who is wanting to take part and help with this.”

The sleep out will take place Friday, 14 October meeting at Hebburn Sports Ground from 6pm. Anyone who wishes to take part in the sleep out can do so by contact Angie via Facebook or on 07927358801.

Participants will receive sponsor forms and all money raised will be split between the three charities.

To find out more about the work the three charities carry out or to donate to any of their appeals visit their Facebook pages, which can be found by searching for