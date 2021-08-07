Ant McPartlin to marry his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett today

Anne-Marie Corbett and Ant McPartlin (right) watch the Wimbledon Ladies' singles quarter-final match at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! presenter Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are preparing to tie the knot.

The pair will reportedly get married at a church in Hampshire before a reception at a nearby luxury hotel, where the guests will be staying.

On Friday, a large selection of flowers were pictured arriving at the church reported to be the venue.

Florists could be seen decorating the entrance to the countryside church.

Television presenter McPartlin and his girlfriend have been together since 2018.

They got engaged on Christmas Eve.

The pair got together following McPartlin's separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years.

Corbett, who was formerly McPartlin's personal assistant, has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband.