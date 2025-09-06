The Prison Service has apologised after the wrong family was informed when an inmate at Durham’s HMP Frankland prison had taken his own life.

The error emerged after the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) released its investigation into the death of Mohammed Ahmed in March 2024.

Mohammed Ahmed was an inmate at HMP Frankland in Durham. | Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

Ahmed, who was serving an indefinite sentence having attempted to murder his wife and later attacking a probation officer, was found dead in his cell and an inquest was held last month(August).

The 46-year-old had served 10 years at Frankland jail and did not phone his family, but the prison authorities did have his father’s details as an approved contact.

The PPO report stated that after his death, a family liaison officer was appointed and she tried to check next of kin details against the last family visit Ahmed had received in 2023.

Police in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, were sent to what was believed to be his next of kin’s address at around 4pm on March 13, after his death was confirmed at about 6.30am that day.

The report stated: “However, Rochdale police reported that it was not the correct address for Mr Ahmed’s next of kin, and was in fact the address of the next of kin of a different prisoner at another prison.”

It also said: “The initial details obtained for Mr Ahmed’s next of kin were taken from a visits list and were, in fact, incorrect and for another prisoner of the same name.

“This should not have happened.”

Ahmed’s family was contacted the following day, at around 1pm.

The Prison Service issued an apology for the error and said inmates’ next-of-kin details will be updated more regularly.

A spokesperson said: “We are very sorry for the distress caused and have written to the family concerned.

“This error was quickly identified and corrected, and steps have been taken to prevent this happening again including annual checks of next of kin details.”

The PPO report found that Ahmed had given no indication of having suicidal thoughts and that he had been referred to mental health services but had not engaged in the year before his death.