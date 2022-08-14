Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The female, believed to be a yellow Labrador, was picked up by the Lost Dog Trapping Team in Jarrow and volunteers say she was in ‘an emaciated state’ after being seen near the cemetery.

She is being looked after by a team member in the hope that her rightful owner can be located.

The team said the female dog is thought to be about seven years old and was wearing a black leather collar.Mandy Butler from the Lost Dog Trapping Team said “This dog is very sweet-natured and well trained so we think she is definitely someone’s much loved pet.

The lost dog found in Jarrow.

"There must be an owner out there looking for this beautiful girl. My concern is that someone elderly has lost her and doesn't know how to find her.

"Many people aren’t on social media and simply don’t know where to look or who to contact.”

She said the dog is microchipped but hasn’t been fully registered.

Anyone who believes they know who this dog belongs to or if they recognise her can contact Mandy Butler on 07947866582 in the first instance.

The Lost Dog Trapping Team can also be reached on Facebook.

The team is part of a national network of dedicated volunteers working to help reunite missing dogs with their owners, and is supported by donations.

Members say volunteers give up their own time freely to provide the service and the network is on hand 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

The network said: “Some of the dogs that are fortunate enough to find themselves in the safe hands of the team are indeed unwanted strays, or for whatever reason cannot be reunited with their owners.

"ere at the Lost Dog Trapping Team we take our responsibilities to these dogs extremely seriously.

"All costs for their ongoing welfare are funded by ourselves. We endeavour to find them a family of their own with life long back up.