Army veteran to take on boxing challenge to help local families

Brian has begun his boxing training with ex-professional fighter Sean Hughes.

Brian Stewart who formerly served in the Royal Artillery regiment is preparing himself for a boxing match so he can raise funds to help local people in need.

The 46-year-old from Hebburn is fighting in a Box Clever event so he can raise vital funds for Hebburn Helps, providing much needed support for vulnerable families struggling to afford food.

Brian, who works as a personal trainer has begun his boxing training with ex professional fighter Sean Hughes so he is both physically and mentally fit for his fight in just over eight weeks. Brian is currently training four days a week in between doing weights and cardio as well as joining in extra fitness classes to get his fitness level up and technique right for the fight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Stewart of Hebburn Involve FC

Brian, who also runs Hebburn Involve FC, has taken on several challenges for charity including The Peaks Challenge and cycling but it’s his first time taking on a boxing challenge, he said: “I’m getting on a bit now and I just want to try and get as many different challenges in as I can and raise money for charity.

Helping local causes is important to Brian as he wants to help those in his community, he has previously raised money for South Tyneside charity Cancer Connections and Tiny Lives at Newcastle RVI hospital.

He added: “I’ve grew up in Hebburn and want to give something back to the community I live in and help as many people as I can and help make a difference for families.”

Despite thinking he’d be nervous to take on his first fight, Brian is looking forward to the challenge and if all goes well he hopes to continue his boxing and take part in a few more fighting events.

The boxing match will take place on Saturday, March 12 at Hedworth Hall, South Shields and will consist of three two minute rounds.

Brian has set his target of £500 but hopes he can raise much more than that. Anyone who wishes to donate to Brian’s cause can do so online.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

‘Click here to subscribe’: https://www.shieldsgazette.com/subscriptions