Michael Hall's brothers Phillip and Steven with his daughter Chloe-Grace and stepdaughter Amelia.

Micheal Hall, from The Nook, South Shields, died in May – just two weeks before the birth of his daughter Chloe Grace on what would have been his 28th birthday.

The 27-year-old was in the rare 10% of cancer patients who don’t show any symptoms of the disease until it claims a life.

He had complained of back pain and a bout of sickness a few days earlier but he displayed no symptoms on the day he collapsed at home and was admitted to hospital with a pulmonary embolism.

Family of Michael Hall with partner Amy Day and daughter Chloe Grace and step daughter Amelia (pictured at the front)

A day later, his family made the devastating decision to turn off his life support machine.

His friends decided to raise funds through a charity football match for his partner Amy Day, baby daughter Chloe and six-year-old step-daughter Amelia.

The event, on Sunday, September 1, at Harton Welfare sports club in South Shields, will also include a raffle to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Jordan Maloy, who was one of Michael’s closed friends for 10-years, was among the organisers who decided to pull together an event to raise money for the family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Hall

He said: “We were having a drink after Michael died all his friends got together from a little remembrance thing really. One of the lads said we should have a charity match in his honour. We started a group on Facebook and it just escalated from there – people have donated bouncy castles, a candy floss machine, prizes – there’s about 60 of them for the raffle.

“He was my best friend, we had been for about 10 years. I want to thank everybody who has come down, it just shows how well loved Michael was.

“Hopefully if it goes well we’ll do it every year.

“Michael was one of a kind, you’d not get many people like him. Nobody had a bad word to say about him and today shows how well liked he was.”

Family and friends of Michael Hall at the charity football match.