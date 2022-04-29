Shoppers wanting to fit a food shop in over the bank holiday weekend will need to keep an eye on changed opening times as supermarkets operate on altered hours over the long weekend.

But anyone who misses out can still pick up a Big Mac, Whopper or boneless bucket – or suitable alternative – throughout the weekend by heading to a drive-thru or restaurant.

May Day takes place in the UK every year on May 1 or the first Monday of the month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald's and other fast food chains will remain open over the bank holiday weekend.

Below is a selection of opening time for drive-thrus in Sunderland and South Shields over the May day bank holiday weekend.

McDonald’s

*High Street West, Sunderland

Saturday, April 30: 7am – 10pm

Sunday, May 1: 7am – 9pm

Monday, May 2: 7am – 10pm

No drive-thru available at this location

*Sunderland Retail Park, Newcastle Road, Roker Avenue:

Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 6am – midnight

Wessington Way, Sunderland

Saturday April 30: Open 24 hours

Sunday, May 1, and Monday, May 2: 5am – midnight

Ryhope Road, Sunderland

Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 6am – midnight

North Moor Road, Sunderland

Open 24 hours

The Peel Centre, Spire Road, Washington

Saturday April 30 – Sunday, May 1: Open 24 hours

Monday, May 2: 5am – midnight

The Galleries Shopping Centre, Washington

Saturday, April 30: 7am – 10pm

Sunday, May 1: 8am – 10pm

Monday, May 2: 7am – 10pm

No drive-thru available at this location

Boldon Leisure Park

Open 24 hours

King Street, South Shields

Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 7am – 10.45pm

No drive-thru available at this location

Towers Place, Newcastle Road, Jarrow

Open 24 hours

Burger King

Washington Services, A1(M)

Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 9am – 10pm

White Mare Pool, A194

Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 10am – 10pm

Towers Place, Newcastle Road, Jarrow

Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 10am – 10pm

KFC

Thomsen Retail Park, Wessington Way, Sunderland

Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 10.30am – 11pm

Chester Road, Pennywell, Sunderland

Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 10.30am – 11pm

The Galleries, Washington

Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 10.30am – 11pm

Chichester Road, South Shields

Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 10.30am – 11pm

Other late night options

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has outlets at Boldon Leisure Park and the Galleries, in Washington, both of which are open 6am – midnight.