Shoppers wanting to fit a food shop in over the bank holiday weekend will need to keep an eye on changed opening times as supermarkets operate on altered hours over the long weekend.
But anyone who misses out can still pick up a Big Mac, Whopper or boneless bucket – or suitable alternative – throughout the weekend by heading to a drive-thru or restaurant.
May Day takes place in the UK every year on May 1 or the first Monday of the month.
Below is a selection of opening time for drive-thrus in Sunderland and South Shields over the May day bank holiday weekend.
McDonald’s
*High Street West, Sunderland
Saturday, April 30: 7am – 10pm
Sunday, May 1: 7am – 9pm
Monday, May 2: 7am – 10pm
No drive-thru available at this location
*Sunderland Retail Park, Newcastle Road, Roker Avenue:
Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 6am – midnight
Wessington Way, Sunderland
Saturday April 30: Open 24 hours
Sunday, May 1, and Monday, May 2: 5am – midnight
Ryhope Road, Sunderland
Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 6am – midnight
North Moor Road, Sunderland
Open 24 hours
The Peel Centre, Spire Road, Washington
Saturday April 30 – Sunday, May 1: Open 24 hours
Monday, May 2: 5am – midnight
The Galleries Shopping Centre, Washington
Saturday, April 30: 7am – 10pm
Sunday, May 1: 8am – 10pm
Monday, May 2: 7am – 10pm
No drive-thru available at this location
Boldon Leisure Park
Open 24 hours
King Street, South Shields
Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 7am – 10.45pm
No drive-thru available at this location
Towers Place, Newcastle Road, Jarrow
Open 24 hours
Burger King
Washington Services, A1(M)
Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 9am – 10pm
White Mare Pool, A194
Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 10am – 10pm
Towers Place, Newcastle Road, Jarrow
Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 10am – 10pm
KFC
Thomsen Retail Park, Wessington Way, Sunderland
Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 10.30am – 11pm
Chester Road, Pennywell, Sunderland
Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 10.30am – 11pm
The Galleries, Washington
Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 10.30am – 11pm
Chichester Road, South Shields
Saturday, April 30 – Monday, May 2: 10.30am – 11pm
Other late night options
Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has outlets at Boldon Leisure Park and the Galleries, in Washington, both of which are open 6am – midnight.
Seattle-based rival Starbucks also has stores in Cineworld, Boldon Leisure Park, open daily from 9.30am – 9.15pm, and at Simonside Service Station, in South Shields, open 6am – 10pm on Saturday and Monday and from 7am on Sunday.