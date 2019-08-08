Barbour backs Best of South Tyneside Awards as iconic brand celebrates its 125th anniversary

Barbour has come on board as a sponsor for the Best of South Tyneside Awards once again.

Barbour has been a sponsor of the Gazette’s annual Best of South Tyneside Awards since their inception.

This year Barbour celebrates its 125th anniversary, an important milestone in the company’s history.

The family owned global lifestyle brand was founded in 1894 in the Market Place in South Shields and is now sold in more than 40 countries.

The sponsors of the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Its South Shields store, located right next to Bede metro station, offers the latest collections - from the iconic classic waxed jackets made in the factory in South Shields – through to shirts, knitwear, footwear and accessories for men, women and children.

Dame Margaret Barbour, chairman, said: “We are proud to be sponsoring the Child of Achievement Award at this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.

“It is always such an inspiring event and it gives us great pleasure to be part of the evening and to recognise the outstanding contribution that each and every one of the nominated individuals and groups make to their local community.”

How to nominate

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards recognise amazing people who make a difference to so many lives.

We are asking the community to submit their nominations before the deadline of Friday, August 30.

Judges will then meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19, at the Roker Hotel.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category.

This year the awards have been sponsored by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Barbour, JML, Harlow Printing, UTS, Tyne Coast College and Warmseal.

To nominate, send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

The categories

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Local Hero Award.

Sporting Excellence/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Small Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Child of Courage

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.