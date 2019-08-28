Beamish Museum are advertising Christmas jobs - here's how to apply
Fancy trying your hand as Santa? Christmas is coming to Beamish – and you can be part of it.
The museum has started recruitment for extra Christmas staff and has a range of roles available.
As well as Santa Claus(es), management are looking for Christmas Grotto helpers, Food Team Engagers and Guest Engagers.
Elf and safety experience is not required.
Here’s what each role involves:
Father Christmas
Seasonal Variable Hours 0-37.
Grade: £9.29 per hour.
Duties and Responsibilities: To engage with all visitors/ groups at the grotto and provide a magical and unique experience for all who visit, to assist with preparing the grotto before opening with general cleaning, lighting fires, refilling present bags, resetting grotto decorations.
Must be prepared to wear a Father Christmas costume, including a beard/wig.
The post is subject to a DBS check.
Guest Engager
0 to 37 Variable Hour Contracts
£9.29 per hour, pro rata for 16 and 17 year olds
Duties and Responsibilities: Engage with visitors using a variety of techniques which may include first person interpretation, food and beverage preparation, retail, cooking, musical performance and dance and care for domestic animals as allocated.
Deliver learning activities when required (Some posts will be required to undertake a DBS check).
Cash handling duties will be required within some areas.
Grotto helper
Seasonal Variable Hours 0-37
Grade: £9.29 per hour, pro rata for 16 and 17 year olds
Duties and Responsibilities: To engage with all visitors/ groups at the grotto, to assist with preparing the grotto before opening with general cleaning, lighting fires, refilling present bags, resetting grotto decorations.
Must be prepared to wear a costume provided by the Museum.
Food Team Engager
Seasonal variable hours
Grade: £9.29 per hour for age 18 and over (pro rata for 16 & 17 year olds)
Duties and Responsibilities: Helping the food team engage with visitors through a variety of interpretive sales techniques and demonstrations, to assist in food and beverage preparation and serving.
Support and assist with traditional experiences.
Cash handling duties are required.
For full details of all posts and to download an application form, visit the museum website beamish.org. Closing date is Friday, September 13.