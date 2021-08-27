The Great North Feast in the Park returns to Bents Park in South Shields for three days of food and music from Saturday, August 28 to Monday, August 30.

The free event will begin at 11am until 6pm each day, offering crowds a huge variety of food and drink stalls along with live entertainment from North East artists.

Organiser Mark Deakin, who runs the event with wife, Shelly, is looking forward to seeing people enjoy a taste of "normality” following the easing of Covid restrictions.

"I think it’s going to be really well supported,” he said.

"There will be live music every day and really good street food, as well as bars and other stalls.

"It is a bit smaller than previous years to provide quite a bit of space.

"There is plenty of room for people to come and enjoy themselves.”

Around 20 stalls selling hot and cold food will be on offer at the Great North Feast in the Park festival.

Visitors can expect around 20 stalls, including hot food vendors, selling everything from burgers and Cuban food, to cakes and drinks.

It will be the fourth time that the Great North Feast in the Park has delighted foodies in South Shields.

Mark and Shelly also run several other food and drink festivals, including the Proper Food and Drink Festival, which has been a hit with crowds in South Shields for around seven years.

The pair, who also run tapas bar and restaurant, Salt House, in Cullercoats, have already held two successful food and drink events since restrictions were lifted, including their Feast By the Sea event in Whitley Bay earlier this month.

A range of live music will be on throughout the weekend at the Great North Feast food festival in Bents Park, South Shields.

Mark added: “This weekend should be great.

“People are really happy to be out and about.”

The Great North Feast music line-up

Saturday, August 28

12.30pm - David Stoker

1.30pm - Charlotte Foreman

2.30pm - Two For The Road (Duo)

3.30pm - Emily Bourn

4.30pm - Joe Treacy

Sunday, August 29

12.30pm - David Stoker

1.30pm - Berry Burgess

2.30pm - Kimberly Heron

3.30pm - Connor Haley

4.30pm - Berry Burgess

Monday, August 30

12.30pm - Annabelle Pattinson

1.30pm - Andrew Usher

2.30pm - James Hedley

3.30pm - Glen Lambie

4.30pm - Lewis Curry