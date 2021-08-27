Bents Park food festival: Great North Feast in the Park returns to South Shields for Bank Holiday weekend of food and music
Food fans can eat and drink until their hearts’ content at the Great North Feast in the Park this Bank Holiday weekend.
The Great North Feast in the Park returns to Bents Park in South Shields for three days of food and music from Saturday, August 28 to Monday, August 30.
The free event will begin at 11am until 6pm each day, offering crowds a huge variety of food and drink stalls along with live entertainment from North East artists.
Organiser Mark Deakin, who runs the event with wife, Shelly, is looking forward to seeing people enjoy a taste of "normality” following the easing of Covid restrictions.
"I think it’s going to be really well supported,” he said.
"There will be live music every day and really good street food, as well as bars and other stalls.
"It is a bit smaller than previous years to provide quite a bit of space.
"There is plenty of room for people to come and enjoy themselves.”
Visitors can expect around 20 stalls, including hot food vendors, selling everything from burgers and Cuban food, to cakes and drinks.
It will be the fourth time that the Great North Feast in the Park has delighted foodies in South Shields.
Mark and Shelly also run several other food and drink festivals, including the Proper Food and Drink Festival, which has been a hit with crowds in South Shields for around seven years.
The pair, who also run tapas bar and restaurant, Salt House, in Cullercoats, have already held two successful food and drink events since restrictions were lifted, including their Feast By the Sea event in Whitley Bay earlier this month.
Mark added: “This weekend should be great.
“People are really happy to be out and about.”
The Great North Feast music line-up
Saturday, August 28
12.30pm - David Stoker
1.30pm - Charlotte Foreman
2.30pm - Two For The Road (Duo)
3.30pm - Emily Bourn
4.30pm - Joe Treacy
Sunday, August 29
12.30pm - David Stoker
1.30pm - Berry Burgess
2.30pm - Kimberly Heron
3.30pm - Connor Haley
4.30pm - Berry Burgess
Monday, August 30
12.30pm - Annabelle Pattinson
1.30pm - Andrew Usher
2.30pm - James Hedley
3.30pm - Glen Lambie
4.30pm - Lewis Curry