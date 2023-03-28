Time is running out to have your say on the secret superstars who make South Tyneside the wonderful place it is to live, work and play.

There is only a day or two left in order to get your nominations in for the 2023 Best of South Tyneside Awards. These awards recognise and reward the unsung heroes, community champions and organisations which are all making a difference to the local area.

We have already received hundreds of incredible nominations across our 13 category awards , but we still want to hear more about anyone that you know that you think should be recognised for their efforts. From Community Champion to Fundraiser of the Year to Child of Courage, whatever your age or background we have an award to recognise your efforts.

Best of South Tyneside 2023

Shields Gazette editor Liam Kennedy said: "The Best of South Tyneside Awards are always one of my favourites because it gives us a chance to shout about all the great work going on in our region.

"There are hundreds of volunteers, community groups and individuals who go the extra mile to help others. They never ask for thanks but they transform lives with their kindness.

"It is those people who we want to celebrate and show them just how much we appreciate everything they do.

"The deadline for entries is nearly here so do get in touch as soon as possible with your nominations. We all know somebody who hides out of the spotlight and should be celebrated."

The categories are: South Tyneside Ambassador of the Year, Unsung Hero Award, Child of Courage, Sporting Achievement of the Year, Community Champion; Group of the Year, Environmental Champion Award, Business in the Community Award, Business of the Year, Child of Achievement, Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Business of the Year, Young Performer of the Year, Fundraiser of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mandy Morris, Principal of South Tyneside College said: ‘We are delighted to be the headline sponsor of the awards this year which celebrate the amazing achievements of people in the borough. The awards dinner is always a fantastic and inspiring evening, and we look forward to being part of it.”

You have until midnight on Thursday, March 30, to complete your nomination so log on to www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk and make your nomination today.

All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on May 18, 2023 at South Shields Football Club. Thank you to our headline partner South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School and our category sponsors South Tyneside Council, Siemens, Barbour, Harlow Print, Darling's Pharmacy, Green Fingers Garden Centre & JML without which the event wouldn't be possible.