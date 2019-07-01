Best of South Tyneside Awards are back - shout out if you know a hero

The winners at last year's Best of South Tyneside Awards. Who will follow in their footsteps?

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards are back and we won’t rest until we have found those amazing people who make a difference to so many lives.

Is there an inspiring youngster, an incredible sportsperson, role model, or fundraiser who deserves praise?

Last year's awards finale was an amazing occasion. Let's make the 2019 event an even bigger success.

Is there a child who has shown remarkable courage in the face of adversity?

Is there an unsung hero who goes the extra mile to help their community without ever seeking praise?

We want to know about them all for this year’s awards which will be taking nominations until Friday, August 30.

That’s loads of time to put forward your favourites – and once we pass that deadline, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19 at the Roker Hotel.

We will have much more on the finer detail of this year’s awards in the weeks to come.

But the most important thing for now is for you to get those entries in – and it is you the reader who can make all the difference.

We want you to get involved. You can do that by putting forward nominations for everything from sports team of the year to entrepreneur of the year, and community group to fundraiser.

The finale promises to be a fantastic occasion and we can look forward to it with the backing of a string of fantastic backers.

The Best of South Tyneside awards, this year, have the support of Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, Barbour, JML, Harlow Print, UTS, and Warmseal.

Watch out for more details on them in the days and weeks to come.

In the meantime, let’s start that process of honouring all those unsung stars. We know there are heroes galore out there who are worthy of awards.

The finals evening also feature the ever-popular Young Performer category. Whoever wins will be following in the footsteps of last year’s winner Amelia Saleh who delighted the audience at the 2018 finals when she sang Run To You.

So now all we need are entries for this year’s awards and we want you to inundate us with impressive nominations.

Let’s make this a year when the judges have a tough task when it comes to drawing up the shortlist because the standard of entries is so high.

To nominate, send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

There are plenty of categories to choose from in this year’s Best of South Tyneside competition.

So take a look through and decide which one applies to your own favourite - and then be sure to nominate them using the nomination details elsewhere on the page.

Get your nomination in as soon as you can as that way, you know you’ve put an unsung hero in the running for honours.

THE CATEGORIES.

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Local Hero Award.

Sporting Excellence/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Small Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Child of Courage

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.