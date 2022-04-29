Best of South Tyneside Awards: Bumper picture special from glittering finale night

And fantastic memories of our glittering finale evening at the Roker Hotel on Thursday, April 29 were captured on camera by photographer Kevin Brady.

It was a special evening as we put our hands together for our worthy winners and fantastic finalists, celebrating the people and organisations that make our borough a brilliant place to live and work.

If you joined us for the event, take a look through just some of our picture highlights here and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

A post-awards supplement will be published in the Gazette next week on Thursday, May 5 with full coverage and even more great photographs from the night.

There will be plenty to enjoy, so be sure to pick up your copy.

1. Award Councilllor Tracey Dixon, left, presents the posthumous award to the family of Karen Ratcliffe, with Ray Spencer, right, at the Best of South Tyneside Awards. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. So deserving Some of our award winners take to the stage at the Roker Hotel. Congratulations to you all! Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. Milestone Lifetime Achievement Award winner Sheila Graber shows off her trophy. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. Our heroes Covid Hero of the Year Award winners from left to right, Stephen Sullivan, Deborah Taylor-Smth and Paul Tann. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales