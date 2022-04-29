The Best of South Tyneside Awards at the Roker Hotel on Thursday, April 28.

Best of South Tyneside Awards: Bumper picture special from glittering finale night

After a long wait, we were able to come together once more and celebrate the borough’s heroes at the Shields Gazette’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 29th April 2022, 12:31 pm

And fantastic memories of our glittering finale evening at the Roker Hotel on Thursday, April 29 were captured on camera by photographer Kevin Brady.

It was a special evening as we put our hands together for our worthy winners and fantastic finalists, celebrating the people and organisations that make our borough a brilliant place to live and work.

If you joined us for the event, take a look through just some of our picture highlights here and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

A post-awards supplement will be published in the Gazette next week on Thursday, May 5 with full coverage and even more great photographs from the night.

There will be plenty to enjoy, so be sure to pick up your copy.

Councilllor Tracey Dixon, left, presents the posthumous award to the family of Karen Ratcliffe, with Ray Spencer, right, at the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Some of our award winners take to the stage at the Roker Hotel. Congratulations to you all!

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Sheila Graber shows off her trophy.

Covid Hero of the Year Award winners from left to right, Stephen Sullivan, Deborah Taylor-Smth and Paul Tann.

