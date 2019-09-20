Best of South Tyneside Awards celebrate our heroes - see who you recognise in our picture special
It was such an emotional and special night for so many as the borough’s finest came together to toast our local heroes at this year's Best of South Tyneside Awards.
By Debra Fox
Friday, 20th September 2019, 11:54 am
Held on Thursday, September 20 the annual awards ceremony showcases the absolutely fantastic people who live, work and make a difference in South Tyneside. And as the prizes were handed out, our photographer was there to capture the celebrations on camera. Check out our picture special from the big night and see how many people you recognise.