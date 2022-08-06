The Lionesses Euros victory at Wembley has prompted a surge in interest in the women’s game in England.

As the team recovers from the its trophy celebrations, thoughts have now turned to the best way to capitalise on the tournament successes.

But barriers remain to ensuring girls get the best start they can in the sport – specially compared to their male counterparts.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne has called for more investment in girls football in schools following the Lionesses Euros victory.

"Women's football is finally starting to recover from the FA banning us from playing in 1921 - a ban only lifted in the 70's,” said Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

“The Government's reaction is beyond disappointing but typical of their lack of thought for our communities future.

“Only 63% of schools offer football for Girls in PE - this is not acceptable - many will have been inspired by the Lionesses and all of them should be able to participate in football.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

“We must fight to end inequality in funding and support women and girls football at the grassroots as well as on the international stage.”

Following the Lionesses Wembley victory – making them only the second English national football team to lift a major international trophy since 1966 – the team wrote an open letter to Tory leadership hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss demanding that all schoolgirls have access to a minimum of two hours a week of sport classes.

The Euro 2022 winners warned that “women’s football has come a long way, but it still has a long way to go”.

Women’s football was popular in England during the First World War and in the years after, but was banned by the FA in 1921 – a ban which was only lifted in 1971.

England's Chloe Kelly (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

While football is the most popular team sport for young people in England, only a third of girls aged five - 18 participate each week.

In their open letter, the squad said that they are “inspiring young girls to play football, only for many to end up going to school and not being able to play”.

Neither Ms Truss or Mr Sunak has explicitly committed to the demand from the Lionesses.

The Labour Party has written to James Cleverly, the Education Secretary, calling for an “equal access guarantee” to ensure football is available to pupils regardless of gender.

Currently, England’s national curriculum says primary school pupils should be taught to “play competitive games, modified where appropriate”.

The Department for Education (DfE) said it is up to schools to decide which sports to offer to pupils but they should offer “comparable activities” to girls and boys.

A DfE spokesman said: “The success of the Lionesses in the Women’s EURO 2022 will inspire a generation of girls to get involved with football."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied that he had “snubbed” the Lionesses after failing to host a Downing Street victory reception, as the men’s team have had.