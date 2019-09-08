Big Pink Dress man completes Great North Run despite heart scare
The Big Pink Dress Man has done it again.
South Shields fund-raiser Colin Burgin-Plews had originally feared hev would be unable to take part in this year’s Great North Run after a heart scare.
Colin has raised thousands of pounds for charitable causes including Breast Cancer Now in his five years of fundraising.
The 50-year-old became famous for his charity efforts which saw him wearing extravagant dresses while competing in the likes of the London Marathon and Great North Run on numerous occasions.
But he announced in July that he had been advised not to take part in this year’s event after a serious health scare. He was inundated with get well messages after revealing the news on social media.
The South Shields fundraiser had been rushed to hospital with chest pains and numbness in his arm earlier in the month and doctors at South Tyneside District Hospital told him he had a problem with a valve in his heart, exacerbated by high blood pressure.
Bu the dad-of-one, who has spent the last five years fundraising for numerous charities, was later given the thumbs-up and couldn’t bear to miss out.
“I went to the doctor and he gave me the all-clear,” he said.
“I took my time, incredibly slow this year. but I wanted to do it for my chosen charity.”
Colin did the run in aid of KAYAKS – South Tyneside's Kids And Young Adults Klub - which helps youngsters with special needs.
“I really wanted to support them,” he said.