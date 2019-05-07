Big Pink Dress runner unveils race t-shirts ahead of Sunderland City Runs - South Shields charity champion Colin Burgin-Plews looks forward to ‘amazing occasion’

A charity champion from South Tyneside has helped unveil T-shirts which thousands of runners will wear this weekend as he plans to bow out from taking part in athletics events in style.

Colin Burgin-Plews is better known as Big Pink Dress and has become a hugely popular participant at races in recent years.

Big Pink Dress and Ali Dixon help to reveal the t-shirts for Run Sunderland at The Bridges. Picture by Tom Banks

Colin has decided to take a break from his most high-profile fundraising to spend more time with his family, but not before appearing at a series of North East events, including the Siglion Sunderland City Runs this coming weekend.

At well over six feet in height even before he dons his famous homemade dresses, Colin, who recently completed the gruelling London Marathon, stands out from the crowds around him whenever he takes part in a run to support one or more of his chosen charities, led by Breast Cancer Now.

The 50-year-old, from South Shields, makes a special dress and headgear for events, with each costume weighing between two and three stones and taking his height to over seven and a half feet.

He was at the Bridges in Sunderland to help reveal the technical T-shirts which every runner who completes the 5K, 10K or half marathon will be presented with.

Colin wore the St Benedict’s dress that he has made for the Sunderland events and also had a smaller version of the wig for children to try on and have their photo taken with him in a Bridges selfie frame, in return for a donation to the charity.

Colin said: “Over the years that I’ve been doing Big Pink Dress there have been certain events that have become essential to do and the Siglion Sunderland City Runs fit into that category.

“It’s truly an amazing occasion - the crowds, the volunteers, the goody bags and the general atmosphere are all superb.

“Last year, I was approached by Anthony McDermott from St Benedict’s Hospice, who asked if I fancied running for them.

“I went to the hospice to look at the brilliant work they do and I was blown away by the dedication all the staff and volunteers showed, so of course I agreed and it will be a huge privilege to support St Benedict’s in Sunderland in May.”

Colin will also be taken part in the Durham City Run in July.

Places are still available until tomorrow online for the Siglion Sunderland City 5k, 10k and half marathon at www.sunderlandcity10k.com