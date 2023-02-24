Resident of the Bedewell Grange Care Home in Hebburn, Ruby, has always dreamed of going back to work on a farm and spend time with animals.

During the war, Ruby spent six years at a farm in Cumberland as an evacuee and always dreamed of returning to a farm to revisit those fond memories.

So, staff at the Hebburn based care home enlisted the help of Bill Quay farm in Pelaw to fulfil Ruby’s wishes.

Bedewell Grange resident, Ruby.

Ruby has lived at Bedewell Grange since November 2022, and staff were delighted to make Ruby’s dream come true - especially as they knew how much it meant to her. Since finding out about Ruby’s passion through a family and friends meeting, the staff were truly dedicated to making it happen.

Ruby said of her wonderful surprise to attend Bill Quay farm: It was such a special day and brought back so many happy memories of working on the farm.”

Denise Buckley Deputy Manager at Bedewell Grange, said: “We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Bedewell Grange. It was so nice to see how happy Ruby was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well. We must extend a huge thank you to all at Bill Quay, especially Marcus who helped us make Ruby's dream come true.”