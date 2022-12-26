Around 120 fundraisers braved the freezing temperatures of the North Sea to raise money for South Shields charity Cancer Connections, in what was their 16th boxing day dip event since 2006.

The dip is a key event in the calendar for Cancer Connections, with around £15,000-£20,000 normally raised from it each year.

Joining the fundraisers were charity patrons Jade, who was celebrating her 30th birthday by taking part in the dip, and Paralympic gold medalist Josef Craig, who counted down entrants at the start of the event.

Jade Thirlwall, front row second from right, and Josef Craig, far right back row, with friends, family and members of the Cancer Connections charity

Jade is a regular at the event and has taken part in the dip almost every year since it began 16 years ago.

Speaking before the dip, she said: “It’s been a good turnout again and the weathers not too bad today so hopefully it’s not as cold as other years! I’ve done this for years now and it really helps raise money and awareness for Cancer Connections. I think a lot of charities have struggled over the past few years with Covid and the aftermath of that so it’s important more than ever to support your local charities.

“The work Cancer Connections does is essential for people suffering with cancer and friends and families affected by it. They’ve helped me personally with my family members in the past and it really is a homegrown, community driven charity that has been a godsend for so many people in the town.”

Annual Cancer Connections Boxing Day dip at Littlehaven Beach.

Josef, 25, who won Paralympic gold in the 400m freestyle swimming at the London 2012 Olympics, has also had family personally affected by cancer and been supported by Cancer Connections.

He said: “It’s a great day, it always is. Seeing everyone coming out and supporting the charity is amazing and it’s great to have Jade here and see some good friends. Cancer Connections is a charity close to my heart, it always has been. It’s helped my family personally through a lot so I’m always indebted to them.

“The work they do is essential. It’s really important to everybody because I think everybody is touched by cancer at one point in their life, whether it’s a friend, family member or themselves."

Cancer Connections has been supporting people with and those affected by cancer since 2006 and officially launched as a charity in 2007.

Jade Thirlwall, centre, braves the cold for the Cancer Connections Boxing Day Dip

The charity provides counselling, support, advise and much more to those around South Tyneside affected by cancer and charity manager Deborah Roberts was delighted with the turn out for the Boxing Day Dip .

She said: “It’s absolutely amazing. We’re so lucky to be so well supported by this town and the people in it. It’s even more special having Josef here and Jade who is celebrating her 30th birthday today. It’s just lovely. Jade does so much for our community and supports Cancer Connections so much.

“We’ve survived lockdown and are busier than normal, doing a year’s work in the last six month as figures go through the roof, so events like this are really important. We couldn’t be in a better town. South Shields has just adopted our charity and it’s just lovely to have everyone's support.”

British Paralympic swimmer Josef Craig MBE provided an official countdown to the dip

