Bluey is coming to North East cinemas this May Bank Holiday - all you need to know

The highly popular cartoon character Bluey is heading to cinemas across the North East this May Bank Holiday for a special event.

Following the great box office and family audience success of Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection, Vue Lumière is releasing a second Bluey adventure on the big screen.

Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection will be playing in over 500 cinemas across the UK and Ireland from Saturday May 3, just in time for the Early May Bank Holiday weekend.

What can we expect to see?

Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection is an hour-long treat courtesy of BBC Studios and Ludo Studios, made up of eight episodes from the TV show’s three series, all based around the fun of food.

The compilation will showcase memorable moments such as Takeaway, Fancy Restaurant, and highlight the Heeler’s skills in the kitchen with episodes such as Omelette and Duck Cake.

Where in the North East can I watch Bluey?

The full list of cinemas in the North East taking part are:

- The Odeon in Durham and Newcastle East

- The Vue cinemas in Darlington, Hartlepool

- The Everyman in Newcastle

- Tyneside Cinema

What has been said about the offer?

Commenting on the new and continued offer of Bluey in cinemas, Johnny Carr, Head of Event Cinema and Distribution, Vue Lumière said: “Following the tremendous success of Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection, which garnered over 250k admissions at the box office last summer, we’re delighted to announce this unmissable cinema event – the world’s leading animated series and global phenomenon - for the May Bank Holiday weekend and beyond.”

How much are tickets?

Tickets vary depending on the cinema in question.

Odeon tickets start from £5 each, whilst all tickets for Bluey at Vue cinemas are £3.99.

The Everyman then charges £12.60 and Tyneside Cinema £5.