Boatload of Greggs treats is delivered to luxury cruise liner on maiden voyage to North East
The captain of a luxury cruise liner really pushed the boat out for a special delivery of Greggs.
Azamara Journey usually serves fine wines, oysters, caviar and kobe beef, but when it docked in Port of Tyne for the first time Norwegian Captain Johannes Tysse liked the cut of Greggs’ jib and placed a special order of pasties, sausage rolls and stotties.
Greggs were initially contacted by the ship’s Cruise Director, Lee Hetherington from Heworth in Gateshead, who is very enthusiastic about some of Greggs’ famous menu items. So much so, that Captain Johannes Tysse took the opportunity to order a boat load for the ship’s 700 passengers who are visiting as part of a 10-day culinary and cultural tour of Northern Europe.
The team at Greggs on Newcastle’s Grainger Street were on hand in the early hours to prepare for the morning delivery which was delivered directly on to the cruise ship by Greggs employees in partnership with the Port of Tyne.
Captain Tysse said: “On our cruise of Northern Europe passengers will enjoy amazing dining experiences including visits to Bruges and Amsterdam. Our UK crew told us that a visit to Newcastle wouldn’t be complete without a taste of Greggs as a culinary ‘must-try’, and that for European travellers it joins the echelons of British food icons alongside Fish and Chips, Afternoon Tea and the Sunday Roast. We were all very impressed and even got a cheer.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Fiona Mills, Brand Communications Manager for Greggs, said: “It’s no surprise that this is the first time we’ve had a delivery request from a luxury cruise ship, we’re delighted to welcome Azamara to the North East and hopefully we’ve got a few new fans based on the amazing feedback we’ve had from passengers.”
Matt Beeton, Chief Executive Officer Port of Tyne, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Azamara Cruises as we celebrate 20 years of cruising from the Port of Tyne.
“When we heard about a special order from Greggs we were only too happy to help, after all only the best is good enough for the Captains table.”