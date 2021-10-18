Body found at Haven Point in South Shields - leisure centre reopens after closure following body found in car park

Police have confirmed enquiries are ongoing after a man’s body was found in a leisure centre car park in South Tyneside.

By Sam Johnson
Monday, 18th October 2021, 11:17 am
Haven Point in South Shields.

Officers were called to Haven Point Leisure Centre in Pier Parade, South Shields this morning, Monday, October 18, after receiving a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the car park.

Emergency services attended the scene and found the body of a man, and enquiries are ongoing.

Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5am today (Monday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a male in the car park of Haven Point, South Shields.

“Emergency services attended and found a male who was sadly deceased.

“His death is being treated as unexplained, but at this early stage, police do not currently believe it to be suspicious. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Haven Point Leisure Centre announced this morning the centre would be closed until further notice. It has now reopened.

