Body found in search for missing Whitburn man Chris Wilson
Police officers searching for a missing Whitburn man have confirmed a body has been found.
Chris Wilson, 31, of Whitburn, was last seen leaving his home on June 20 and was reported missing two days later.
On Wednesday, officers from Cleveland Police were called to The Front in Seaton Carew after receiving a report that a body had been found.
It has now been confirmed that the body found is that of Mr Wilson.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Formal identification has now taken place and it has been confirmed that the body found is that of Chris.
“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.”
A public appeal was launched to trace Chris as his family desperately hoped to find him and bring him home.
A massive search has been carried out by family and friends since he was reported missing on Saturday, June 22.
His mum, Yvonne, 51, appealed to the public for their help earlier this week: “I want to say to him just please, come home because this is totally out of character.
“I think he’ll be scared. We need to find him.
“We have been out in cars, on mountain bikes and out on foot where cars can’t get access to try and find him.
“Whatever is up, we will sort it out, we will help you and he’s got people here who love him.
“He is such a polite man, people have always remarked on it, and he’s got beautiful manners, always smiling and laughing.”
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to give Chris ‘the funeral he deserves’.