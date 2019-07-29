Boldon Scout joins Bear Grylls on USA adventure at World Jamboree
A scout from Boldon is on the adventure of a lifetime at the organisation’s World Jamboree in America.
Rhya Watkinson, 17, is one of the 5,000 scouts from Britain who are among 40,000 taking part in the jamboree – a skills and adventure festival – taking place in West Virginia.
The Jamboree offers young people the chance to learn new skills that they can use in other aspects of their life and taste high adventure.
She said: “I’ve tried white water rafting. I was nervous but my unit supported me all the way and I loved it.
“This amazing Jamboree is the cherry on top of all the great skills we’ve learnt over the last two years”
The World Scout Jamboree is the culmination of two years of work for the leaders, which has involved camps and team building events preparing the young people for living on a humid site in West Virginia among scouts from nearly every country in the world.
The event was opened by UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls.
He said: ‘World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of scouts attend each one.
“They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure. Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills. It is the journey of a lifetime.”
The scouts are the world’s largest youth movement and was founded on August 1, 1907.