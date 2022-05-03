Bondi Rescue’s Lifeguard Maxi helps keep children safe on South Shields' shores

Trent Maxwell, better known as Lifeguard Maxi from hit TV show Bondi Rescue, is on a UK tour visiting thousands of children across the country, teaching them how to stay safe around water.

The Australian lifesaver saw his 2020 Live Learn Survive tour postponed due to the pandemic, but said he is excited to be be supporting RLSS UK clubs and branches, Surf Lifesaving Clubs and Lifeguarding Clubs and Academies.

He was in South Shields over the bank holiday weekend, hosting a Rookie Lifeguard Festival at Sandhaven Beach on Saturday, April 30.

Maxi in action at Sandhaven Beach in South Shields.

The TV lifeguard ran four fun events on the sand for children aged between five and 14.

Maxi, who has visited South Tyneside a number of times in recent years, said: “Our last trip over in 2019 was a huge success with thousands of water safety messages shared, we want to build on that and inspire the lifeguards of the future.”

He added: “Drownings are on the increase and education is key.

Maxi and Leigh at Sandhaven Beach in South Shields.

“We know through the pandemic swimming lessons and water skills have been severely impacted, I want to get the message back out to the kids before they hit the water this summer.

“If it saves one life the tour will have been worth it.”

The event on April 30 was run in conjunction with South Shields Volunteer Lifeguard Club.

As well as offering advice and hosting the sessions, Maxi also made himself available afterwards for photos and chats.

Maxi in action at Sandhaven Beach in South Shields.

Maxi was joined by Leigh Mason, the co- founder of Live Learn Survive and Maxi’s Rescue Squad.

After the events, South Shields Volunteer Lifeguard Club posted: “Having them both back with us this weekend has been a pleasure and standby for 2023 we have everything crossed to finally get them to come to camp.

"Until then have a safe flight tonight and speak to you soon Leigh to arrange 2023.”

Maxi is also an award-winning Author of the ‘Maxi the Lifeguard’ book series, a fun, educational series full of lifesaving tips to keep kids safe around water and is the co-Founder of social enterprise Live Learn Survive with business partner Leigh Mason.

Maxi in action at Sandhaven Beach in South Shields.

According to statistics from the Royal Life Saving Society UK, 44 % of drownings happen in summer, from May through to August, so now is the perfect time to raise awareness of water safety into our communities.

Maxi was making an overdue return to South Shields, and fans were glad to have him back.