Bondi Rescue’s Lifeguard Maxi to visit South Shields to educate children on water safety ahead of the summer

Trent Maxwell, better known as Lifeguard Maxi from hit TV show Bondi Rescue, will be visiting thousands of children across the country, teaching them how to stay safe around water, so they return home safe at the end of the day.

Trent is excited to be finally travelling again, after his 2020 Live Learn Survive tour was postponed, and will be supporting RLSS UK clubs and branches, Surf Lifesaving Clubs and Lifeguarding Clubs and Academies.

Trent said: “Our last trip over in 2019 was a huge success with thousands of water safety messages shared, we want to build on that and inspire the lifeguards of the future.”

“Drownings are on the increase and education is key,” Maxi added. “We know through the pandemic swimming lessons and water skills have been severely impacted, I want to get the message back out to the kids before they hit the water this summer. “If it saves one life the tour will have been worth it.”

On Saturday, April 30, Trent will be hosting a Rookie Lifeguard Festival on the beach at Sandhaven for 5 - 14-year-olds and has four fun events on the sand.

No previous experience is necessary for the event and all are welcome to sign up via the website www.ssvlg.org – tickets cost £5 per child.

Trent will be available before and after the event for photo’s and a chat with all participants. He will also have all of his merchandise available to buy including his books.

According to statistics from the Royal Life Saving Society UK, 44 % of drownings happen in summer, from May through to August, so now is the perfect time to raise awareness of water safety into our communities.