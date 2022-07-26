Borough development chiefs issue green light for South Shields veterinary surgery expansion

Earlier this year, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered an application for the Willows Veterinary Centre, in Stanhope Road.

This included changing the use of an existing residential property, in Southey Street, to help extend the veterinary surgery.

According to planning documents, the plans would extend the veterinary practice using the floorspace of the Southey Street property to create larger premises.

Willows Veterinary Centre, South Shields

The plans also included extending the property further with a single-storey rear extension, creating space for an x-ray and dental area, a kennel area and storage

A planning support statement added the scheme would “improve the facilities available and the flow of the building for both the staff and clients creating a better environment for the animals being treated”.

The proposed development would also increase the amount of retail floor space and is expected to create two additional full-time jobs.

After considering the planning application, the borough’s planners approved it earlier this month.

A report by council development officers deemed the scheme acceptable and beneficial to the surrounding area by bringing a vacant building back into use.

The planning decision report adds: “It is considered that the proposed change of use would strengthen the commercial offer in this area (through the re-use of a vacant attached property), increasing the vitality and viability of the commercial parade.

“It is further considered that the proposal would not impact upon the regeneration of the three town centres.”