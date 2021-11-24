Bradley Lowery Foundation now able to support poorly adults that cannot get treatment on NHS
The Bradley Lowery Foundation has announced that it is now able to offer support to adults with life-threatening and limiting illnesses.
The charity, which was set up by the family of Bradley Lowery, who passed away in 2017 after losing his battle with neuroblastoma, has so far raised more than £3 million for more than 80 ill children across the UK.
However the charity has been able to provide support for adults who have been diagnosed with life-threatening and limiting illnesses for which the NHS does not provide treatment.
That was until now, after a successful application to the Charity Commission, and in collaboration with partners including The Rutherford Cancer Centre, the charity is in a position to offer support to adults fundraising for treatment.
Lynn Murphy, COO of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “Since the foundation launched in 2017, we have received lots of calls and emails regarding adults fundraising for treatment, not available on the NHS.
“We have always struggled as to where we can signpost them, to get extra support.
“With limited to no options, we contacted the Charity Commission to see if we could extend our support to adults.
“They replied and have now given us permission to be able to support adults fundraising for treatments not available on the NHS.
“If you, or someone you know is over the age of 18 years and is fundraising for treatments not available in the NHS, please get in touch and see if we can help.”
Should anyone need support from the Bradley Lowery Foundation, then they can visit: https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com/adults-we-help/.