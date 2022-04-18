Bradley Lowery Foundation partners with celebrated Medium for fundraising night in charity's name

‘Out of body experience’ facilitator Mandy Paul will host the event at the Wearside Masonic Temple to raise money for the organisation, which works to help poorly children fundraise for equipment and treatment not available on the NHS.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was set up following the death of six-year-old Bradley, who passed away in 2017 after a battle with neuroblastoma cancer.

His loved ones were focused on the mission of supporting other families in the schoolboy’s name, inspired by Bradley’s own care and concern for other children while in hospital himself.

Since inception, the charity has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children and adults across the UK, established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated over £200k to childhood cancer research and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

Mandy, who once gave psychic information leading to the rescue of a young woman missing following an earthquake, will be conducting an evening of mediumship on Friday, April 29 with proceeds going to the charity.

She is currently working with Amazon Prime, so spirit seekers who attend the event may also become part of TV history, as well as speaking to their late loved ones.

Lynn Murphy, chief operating officer of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “Since Brad passed away, Gemma and I have had messages from him through mediums, so this seemed like a fitting way to raise money for other families in his memory.

“Mandy is an amazing psychic, and has helped the police in their work, and we’re delighted to be sharing her gift with people in Sunderland while supporting a brilliant cause.

“We hope lots of people come along for the event, both from the living and the spirit world. It promises to be a fantastic night.”

The medium night will be hosted at the Wearside Masonic Temple, Sunderland, Burdon Road, SR2 7DX on Friday, April 29. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are £12.50 and are available at Wearside Masonic Temple or by emailing [email protected]