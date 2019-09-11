Bradley Lowery's dad raises more than £2,000 for Foundation in son's name with Great North Run success
Bradley Lowery’s legacy spurred on his loving dad to reach the finish line at the Great North Run, while raising thousands for the charity set up in his son’s name.
A huge amount of cash has been raised for The Bradley Lowery Foundation as the six-year-old’s memory lives on in support of other children and their families.
Much-loved Bradley, from Blackhall, died shortly after his sixth birthday in July 2017 following a brave battle with neuroblastoma.
Since then, a charity has been set up in his name and it works with other families to raise awareness and funds for a range of different campaigns.
Dad Carl pledged to make his son proud in taking on the world-famous race – and joined thousands of other competitors at the start line on Sunday, September 8.
Speaking after the race, he said: “I found it very difficult to run this year, it was such an emotional day but I’m proud to have completed the race in Bradley’s memory and to support the amazing work of the foundation, helping poorly children across the country.”
Bradley, who was then three, watched the race from his hospital bed with mum Gemma.
The idea for the Foundation was born after Gemma, along with Bradley’s family and friends, started fundraising for her son’s treatment in America.
The campaign became extremely successful and support came from thousands across the UK creating awareness for neuroblastoma and other childhood cancers.
Inspired by her son’s own love and care for other children while facing his own struggles, the Bradley Lowery Foundation began its work shortly after the little boy’s death.
Gemma took to Twitter on the day of the race to share her pride in Carl’s fundraising.
Dad-of-two Carl had originally set himself a £250 target to raise from the race for the Foundation, and supporters of the charity met over £300 worth of donations before the end of August.
His total is now more than £2,000.
To donate to the Bradley Lowery Foundation visit www.bradleyloweryfoundation.com.