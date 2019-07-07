Bradley Lowery's mum speaks of heartache on second anniversary of his death
Bradley Lowery’s legacy has been remembered two years on from the day cancer claimed his young life.
The six-year-old Sunderland AFC fan from Blackhall Colliery lost his battle with neuroblastoma after it returned following treatment when he was a toddler.
The schoolboy’s story became known the world over as funds were raised to pay for specialist treatment, with the money collected used to set up the Bradley Lowery Foundation in his honour, continuing its work by helping the families of other sick children.
Read More
Today, Sunday, July 7, his mum Gemma posted an emotional tribute to her boy on Facebook.
She said: “Two years today, my beautiful baby boy went to be an angel.
“7/7/17 13.35 a date a time I’ll never forget for all the wrong reasons.
“To be totally honest with you all I really don’t know what to write.
“My heart hurts my eyes are sore and all I want is my baby boy back.
“Bradley Lowery you are mammy and daddy’s own superhero we love you lots and lots like chocolate drops all the way to the stars and back again.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
On Twitter she added: “Two years since I held you in my arms, two years since you tried your hardest and took all the strength you had just so you could whisper love you back to me.
“Two years since I touched and smelt you.
“I’d give everything to have you back baby, I love you so so much.”
Sunderland AFC also remembered Bradley, who became friends with then striker Jermain Defoe as the club backed his appeal.
It said: “Always in our thoughts.
“Two years ago today, Bradley Lowery sadly passed away.
“Brave Brad touched the lives and hearts of so many people across the world, his smile and courage will never be forgotten as his legacy continues to help poorly children and their families.”
Match of the Day also paid tribute and said: “He touched the hearts of so many and will never be forgotten.”