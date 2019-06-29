Brain tumour survivor gets set to start off Relay For Life
A teenager who battled back from a brain tumour is preparing to lead the honours by launching a 22-hour physical feat.
The annual Relay for Life will be hosted at Monkton Stadium in Jarrow from 11am on Saturday, July 13, for the 13th year running.
It has already raised £45,000, with 44 teams posed to take part and 530 people registered in total.
Among them will be 49 cancer survivors, who will take a lap of honour.
In addition to the relay laps, a Candle of Hope ceremony will be held at 10pm to remember all those affected by cancer.
Guests can also light their own candle for a loved one during the event.
That includes 15-year-old Lily Slater, from Boldon, who will cut the ribbon to launch the day.
The Epiniay School student took on the role at the first ever relay, with the event growing each year to include a programme of entertainment, stalls and games.
Lily was a three when she was diagnosed with medullblastoma, a type of brain cancer.
Ann Walsh, who is a PE teacher at the school and organises the relay, said: “We’re all really looking forward to the day.
“It will be really nice and special that Lily will be cutting the ribbon.
“She’s now a pupil at school, she’s been with us for the last two years, so I already knew her when she arrived here, which was lovely.”