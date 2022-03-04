Judith, 55, had been suffering from liver cancer but believed she was in recovery when doctors “signed her off” from her latest chemotherapy.

However, disaster struck on November 30 last year when Judith was told the devastating news the cancer had spread to her lungs.

While Judith has been given no indication regarding time as to how the cancer may progress, the prognosis is tragically terminal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I’d been signed off from my previous cancer before I got this news. The doctors haven’t put a time frame on it and I’m receiving chemotherapy and immunotherapy to keep me going as long as they can.

"We were going to get married anyway, but obviously now we wanted to bring it forward."

However today, March 4, was a day of celebration as after 37 years and “raising three children together”, Judith and Paul finally tied the knot in-front of friends and family at a moving ceremony at the Sea Hotel.

Judith Elliott Laing said she felt like a "princess for the day".

Judith, who was a publican, said: “Today means the world to me and it gives me a lot of confidence knowing I’m now married. I’ve always been a bit of a ladette and it was great to be a lady for the day.

"We even had a four string quartet playing and I felt like a princess.”

Husband Paul, 56, who worked as a shipyard painter, added: “Today has been a happy day, but also emotional. I was really looking forward to seeing Judith coming down the aisle. It was a special day for Judith after 37 years of putting up with me.”

Judith Elliott Laing, who has terminal cancer, celebrates her wedding day with husband Paul Laing and son Craig Laing.

The day was organised by son Craig, who was going to “pay for the wedding himself” before hearing about the charity Gift of a Wedding, who contact businesses in the wedding industry to arrange donations for deserving couples.

Craig, 28, said: “I filled the form the form in online and they replied straight away to say they could help. The only thing we paid for was the hotel and they gave us a £200 discount.

"My parents have always put us first and I just wanted to do something which put them first.”

A message from the editor:

Judith Elliott Laing enjoys a dance on her wedding day with husband Paul Laing.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.