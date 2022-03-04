South Shields bride with terminal cancer gets to be 'a princess for the day'
‘It was like being a princess for the day’ - bride Judith Elliot Laing, who has terminal cancer, described her emotions after marrying her partner of 37 years, Paul Laing.
Judith, 55, had been suffering from liver cancer but believed she was in recovery when doctors “signed her off” from her latest chemotherapy.
However, disaster struck on November 30 last year when Judith was told the devastating news the cancer had spread to her lungs.
While Judith has been given no indication regarding time as to how the cancer may progress, the prognosis is tragically terminal.
She said: “I’d been signed off from my previous cancer before I got this news. The doctors haven’t put a time frame on it and I’m receiving chemotherapy and immunotherapy to keep me going as long as they can.
"We were going to get married anyway, but obviously now we wanted to bring it forward."
However today, March 4, was a day of celebration as after 37 years and “raising three children together”, Judith and Paul finally tied the knot in-front of friends and family at a moving ceremony at the Sea Hotel.
Judith, who was a publican, said: “Today means the world to me and it gives me a lot of confidence knowing I’m now married. I’ve always been a bit of a ladette and it was great to be a lady for the day.
"We even had a four string quartet playing and I felt like a princess.”
Husband Paul, 56, who worked as a shipyard painter, added: “Today has been a happy day, but also emotional. I was really looking forward to seeing Judith coming down the aisle. It was a special day for Judith after 37 years of putting up with me.”
The day was organised by son Craig, who was going to “pay for the wedding himself” before hearing about the charity Gift of a Wedding, who contact businesses in the wedding industry to arrange donations for deserving couples.
Craig, 28, said: “I filled the form the form in online and they replied straight away to say they could help. The only thing we paid for was the hotel and they gave us a £200 discount.
"My parents have always put us first and I just wanted to do something which put them first.”