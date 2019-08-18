'Brilliant' young people organise their own coffee morning to bring community together in Jarrow
‘Brilliant’ youngsters ‘amazed’ adults when they staged their own coffee morning to raise cash for charity.
The group of youngsters, aged between nine and 14, held the event on August 11 with the aim of getting to know more residents of all ages and backgrounds from their community.
The event, at Grange Road Baptist Church in Jarrow, also raised almost £150 to help fund future projects.
The youth group, ran by YMCA, takes part in a variety of weekly activities, day trips, residentials and even European exchanges.
Planning, organising and hosting the coffee morning for people in Jarrow was their latest event, which was attended by more than 50 people.
Warren Crake, who leads the project for the YMCA described the event as a “great day”.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
He said: “The brilliant young people continue to amaze us. The coffee morning had lots of local residents enjoying a laugh, sandwiches, cakes and even a bingo and raffle.”
Mr Crake said the youth project was launched in 2014 and has gone from strength to strength, with many of the young people being involved from its inception.
A number of organisations got involved in helping out with the coffee morning, including Big Local Central Jarrow, St Vincent De Paul society, Morrisons, Wilko and Marielles.
Warren believes it won’t be long before the group is holding another coffee morning.
He added: “It was so good we’re already thinking about two more similar days before Christmas. I can’t wait for the next one, I’m very proud!”