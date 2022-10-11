Bruce Springsteen, Depeche Mode and SAFC back in the Premier League - who you said you want to see at the Stadium of Light
Pop superstar Pink has confirmed she will be returning to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, 13 years after she last performed at the venue.
The singer-songwriter, know for hit tracks including Get this Party Started and Raise your Glass, will perform over two nights in 2023.
But some music fans could be left with a tough choice over they whether they opt for a ticket to her Sunderland show, or instead head to Newcastle’s St James’ Park to watch Sam Fender, who has also announced a pair of gigs over the same weekend next June.
Pink is part of a rich roster of acts who have taken to Wearside’s biggest stage, a list which has recently included concerts by Ed Sheeran and Elton John held in 2022.
Most Popular
We asked our readers who they would love to see given top billing at the football ground, prompting a wide variety of requests.
Essex electronic group Depeche Mode emerged as a surprise favourite, with some also calling for veteran rocker Bruce Springsteen to follow Pink’s lead in making a return journey to the Stadium of Light.
Others, however, said they would prefer to see the ground’s resident football team hit the pitch with a return to the Premier League, before any more major musical acts were announced.
Here are some of your suggestions from our Facebook page:
Angela Carney: “The Boss again he was amazing and loved Pink, would like Guns N' Roses for my partner, George Ezra”
Adam Fearby: “Taylor Swift please. Depeche Mode. And Bruce again.”
Earl Grogan: “Muse for my girlfriend and Sabaton for me.”
Jeanette Tarn: “Arctic Monkeys, Stereophonics, Depeche Mode.”
Martin Allison: “Sunderland AFC in the Premier League … would be a good start.”
Philip Bowers: “The footie team please”