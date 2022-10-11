The singer-songwriter, know for hit tracks including Get this Party Started and Raise your Glass, will perform over two nights in 2023.

But some music fans could be left with a tough choice over they whether they opt for a ticket to her Sunderland show, or instead head to Newcastle’s St James’ Park to watch Sam Fender, who has also announced a pair of gigs over the same weekend next June.

Pink is part of a rich roster of acts who have taken to Wearside’s biggest stage, a list which has recently included concerts by Ed Sheeran and Elton John held in 2022.

Pink performing at the Yaamava Theater at Yaamava Resort & Casino, California, in September. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Yaamava' Resort & Casino)

We asked our readers who they would love to see given top billing at the football ground, prompting a wide variety of requests.

Essex electronic group Depeche Mode emerged as a surprise favourite, with some also calling for veteran rocker Bruce Springsteen to follow Pink’s lead in making a return journey to the Stadium of Light.

Others, however, said they would prefer to see the ground’s resident football team hit the pitch with a return to the Premier League, before any more major musical acts were announced.

Here are some of your suggestions from our Facebook page:

Angela Carney: “The Boss again he was amazing and loved Pink, would like Guns N' Roses for my partner, George Ezra”

Adam Fearby: “Taylor Swift please. Depeche Mode. And Bruce again.”

Earl Grogan: “Muse for my girlfriend and Sabaton for me.”

Jeanette Tarn: “Arctic Monkeys, Stereophonics, Depeche Mode.”

Martin Allison: “Sunderland AFC in the Premier League … would be a good start.”