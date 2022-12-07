Bruce the Dalek helps South Shields woman with fundraiser in memory of loved ones

John, 67, also from South Shields, died around nine years ago from cancer, and Lilian also raises money in memory of her friend Anne Ashcroft.

Lilian, who runs LG Fashions in Sunderland’s Jacky Whites Market, recently raised £800 which came from selling donated books at 50p for paperbacks, hardbacks for £1 and DVDs and CDs for £1.

Lilian Griffiths who is continuing to raise money for charity in memory of her beloved brother John.

To help her out with her charity work, Bruce the Dalek will be paying a visit to at Jacky Whites Market in Sunderland on Saturday, December 10.

Get along from 11am to 2pm to meet the extraterrestrial visitor.

Lillian said: “The support from the public has been amazing. They bring in books all the time. They read them and then bring them back for us to sell again.”

But Lilian always needs more stock and urged anyone having a clearout before Christmas to ‘pop your books and DVDs into the market.”

LG Fashions charity champ Lilian Griffiths at her Jackie White's Market charity stall.

Lilian wants jigsaws for Christmas but not for herself. She wants them to sell on for the charity as she gets £3 each for every one she sells.

LG Fashions sells skirts, jumpers, pyjamas, dresses and other clothes for older women. But Lilian, from South Shields, also runs a charity book stand from the market and it is a huge success.

Come and meet Bruce

Lilian Griffiths at her Jackie White's Market charity stall.

She will be joined by Dalek Bruce on Saturday in a joint initiative which has been organised by Andyman Upcycling and The Retro Room which is officially opening its new larger stall, full of vintage delights.

The deaths of the two people close to her prompted Lilian to begin fundraising for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation. She has now been supporting charity for around 20 years and previously told the Gazette: “I will just keep going as long as I am there at the market.”

Lilian's brother John who she fundraises in memory of.

