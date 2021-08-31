Cadet force looking for new recruits after successful summer of activities

Cadets learning bush craft skills.

A Company, which has detachments in South Tyneside and Sunderland, is recruiting cadets and volunteers after a successful set of summer manoeuvres.

Cadets continued to operate during covid restrictions, though in different ways.

The Army Cadets usually have two weeks away at an Army Camp but this year most of the activities were in the area and cadets travelled home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadets at the range

Major Nigel Metcalf, who is the Officer Commanding A Company, which covers detachments in Hebburn, Gateshead and Seaburn, said the cadets took part in fun activities as well as learning important skills.

He said: “The Cadets have had great fun. Not only did that develop their skill but they made new friends.

“Cadets had great time learning survival skills such as bush craft, skiing, shooting and drill. They also learnt about doing the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award with the Army Cadets. We also managed to squeeze in expedition training and a hike along the coast from Sunderland and South Shields and a BBQ.

“Too many young people are missing out on the challenges and adventures that could transform their lives. Joining the Army Cadets can change that. We give young people – from all walks of life - access to fun, friendship, action and adventure. It is available here on your door step.”He added: “We challenge young people to learn more, do more and try more. We inspire them to aim high and go further in life, no matter what they aim to do. We aim to inspire young people to challenge their limits, become more independent, confident and able to step up to any challenge.”

Rifle shooting with the cadets

As well as seeking new cadets, A Company is also on the look out for adult volunteers to help run its detachments.

Major Metcalf said: “Volunteers come from all walks of life. Although we welcome ex-service people and cadets as volunteers we also have volunteers with no military experience.

"All you need is some enthusiasm and empathy for young people. If you have the right attitude we can teach you all the skills you need.”

He said becoming a volunteer with the Army Cadets will give people the chance to make a real difference to the lives of young people in your community.

An image from the cadets' recruitment campaign

"What’s more it will help you go further in other areas of your own life,” he said.

"We inspire young people and volunteers to challenge their limits and go further in life.”

Volunteers help young people to reach their potential, make friends who share their values, develop new skills, try new challenges and gain qualifications.

Major Metcalf said volunteering with the cadets also helped people improve their own job prospects, grow in confidence and have fun.

“You’ll go further with the Army Cadet Force – no-one tops our challenges and adventures,” he said.

“With 41,000 cadets and 9,500 adults in more than 1,600 locations around the UK, the Army Cadets makes a big impact on young people, parents and communities. Cadets and adults keep telling me “Joining the Army Cadet is the best thing I have ever done.”

For more information, visit https://armycadets.com/join-cadets/