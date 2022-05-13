South Tyneside Asylum Seekers and Refugees Church Help (STARCH) is asking for donations to help the refugees as they begin their new lives in the North East.

The group is asking for donations of new or good quality clothing, shoes and trainers for children from the age of two up to teenagers, fashionable clothes for young people as well as clothing suitable for older women.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ukrainian families are beginning to arrive in South Tyneside

Items such as socks, underwear, toiletries, sanitary items and nappies are also very much needed as well as laptops and tablets with a power supply to enable older children to do their homework.

The items are being collected by STARCH at 16 Barrington Street in South Shields, provided free of charge by South Tyneside Council, where donations will be sorted and distributed to families.

Margaret Gregg, a volunteer with STARCH, said: “We are so grateful to the Council for finding us premises where we can work from.

“I am sure the vast majority of people who have seen the horrendous images of the war in Ukraine will be moved to help. Thanks to the generosity and compassion of local people, some Ukrainian families are now in South Tyneside but they desperately need the basics to help them settle into their new lives.”

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of the Council, said: “South Tyneside has a long and proud history of helping those who find themselves in distress and thankfully some are now in a place of safety.

“I understand that with the cost of living crisis, these are difficult times for everyone but I also know that the people of South Tyneside will support these families, give what they can and extend a warm welcome to those who find themselves in dire straits through no fault of their own.”

The building will be open on Monday 16, Wednesday 18 and Friday 20 May from 11am – 4pm. The hours will then be reduced from week beginning 23 May to Monday 11am – 3pm, Wednesday 12noon – 3pm, and Friday 12 noon – 3pm.