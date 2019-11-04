Local resident Alanna Wilson is angry over Morrison's shopping trolleys abandoned off Western Road, Jarrow

Residents who live near to the Morrison’s supermarket in Jarrow say their streets are being overrun with abandoned trolleys as shoppers refuse to return them to the store.

Mum-of-two Alanna Wilson, of Pickering Court, found six trolleys discarded near her home on Monday, October 28 and reported it to the store.

By Friday, November 1 there were 14 trolleys – thought to be thousands of pounds worth - on Western Road.

Abandoned Morrison's shopping trolleys on Western Road, Jarrow.

The St Bede’s dinner lady, who has lived in the area for 30 years, says residents taking their shopping home in trolleys and not returning them has become an issue in the last few years.

“It’s a huge problem. The trolleys are everywhere, it’s just horrendous,” said the 50-year-old.

“People bring them home with their shopping in and some take them back but there’s an awful lot who just throw them in the street.

“There’s kids swinging around and playing in them. I’ve had trolleys left outside my backdoor, I’ve even seen them in people’s back gardens stacked with rubbish.”

Residents on nearby estates are reporting similar incidents, and some say there are dozens in the river near the Tyne Pedestrian Tunnel.

“Last week there was a wheelchair access trolley upside down on the grass and under the Metro bridge there’s a toddler trolley that’s been there for a week,” continued Alanna.

“A lot of people having the same issue, something needs to be done.”

Morrison’s employ a company to collect the trolleys on their behalf and use a coin operated system to deter people from stealing them.

A spokesperson said: “We do have issues with people walking off with the trolleys at our Jarrow store and would urge everybody to avoid doing that. We employ a company that picks up those trolleys three days a week and if anybody sees trolleys that have gone walkabouts they can tell the store and we’ll arrange for them to be picked up.